Milwaukee fatal shooting; mother of 8 dead near 18th and Hadley

One person is dead following a fatal shooting near 18th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Monday, April 1. Family members identified that person as 42-year-old LaKeyshia Timmons.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Timmons was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m.

Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. Family members dispute the police account.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.