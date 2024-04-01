Milwaukee fatal shooting; mother of 8 dead near 18th and Hadley
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a fatal shooting near 18th and Hadley in Milwaukee on Monday, April 1. Family members identified that person as 42-year-old LaKeyshia Timmons.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Timmons was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m.
LaKeyshia Timmons
Police say the shooting was the result of an argument. Family members dispute the police account.
