Domestic violence death, Milwaukee mother's loved ones raise awareness

After a Milwaukee mother was shot and killed, loved ones want her death to shine light on domestic violence.

A little more than a year later, those who loved Olivia Wright are on a mission to prevent more tragedies. During Domestic Violence Awareness Month, they want people to know help is out there.

"It still feels like yesterday," said Shatara Collins, a friend of Wright's.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There isn't a day that goes by when Collins does not think about her best friend, but loved ones said it's what was happening behind the scenes that led to Wright's death.

"A lot of people were aware of what was going on, but maybe not to the extent of how bad it was," Collins said.

Olivia Wright

Wright, a 31-year-old mother of two, was shot and killed Sept. 24, 2022. Family said the man who pulled the trigger was her boyfriend of more than eight years. Investigators said Wright and Donnell Ragsdale were in a fight and struggled over a gun.

"I didn’t believe this would be the outcome," said Sparkle Lee, Wright's sister. "She was taken away from us due to domestic violence, and it didn’t have to happen."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"Love doesn’t hurt. It doesn’t hurt you physically, it shouldn’t hurt you mentally," said Collins.

Milwaukee police said so far this year, 14 people have been killed in domestic violence-related homicides – that's down from 20 last year at the same time. Those touched by tragedy want that number to be zero, using Wright's story to help those who need it.

Donnell Ragsdale

"We’re still mourning, we’re still grieving. It’s just a feeling I don’t wish on anybody," said Collins.

Ragsdale was convicted of second-degree reckless homicide and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Anyone in need of help can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or Text START to 88788.