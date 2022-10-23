Milwaukee domestic homicide, victim's father 'can't believe she's gone'

One month after a Milwaukee woman was killed near 48th and Chambers, Olivia Wright's father, Timothy Oliger, is keeping her memory alive.

"This is just unbelievable," Oliger said as he flipped through the pages of his daughter's obituary. "I’m always waiting for a call from her."

Wright was shot and killed near 48th and Chambers on Sept 24.

"She was a good parent. She loved her kids," Oliger said. "I just can’t believe she’s gone. It didn’t have to happen. It really didn’t."

Olivia Wright, Donnell Ragsdale

Prosecutors charged Donnell Ragsdale with reckless homicide in connection to Wright's death.

According to her father, Wright and Ragsdale were in a relationship.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"It was very toxic for years," Oliger said.

Olivia Wright

A criminal complaint says after the shooting, Ragsdale told detectives he and Wright got into an argument, and she picked up a gun.

Prosecutors say Ragsdale admitted they got into a struggle over the gun.

During the struggle, Ragsdale allegedly twisted the gun so that it pointed at Wright, and the gun went off, shooting her.

"I don’t know that there had been struggling over a gun," said Oliger. "When I to the house and saw the aftermath of it, it looked like she had been laying in the bed."

Oliger asked that families check on their loved ones as police investigate his daughter's death.

Timothy Oliger

"Sometimes, this can be prevented just by somebody reaching out and saying, ‘Are you OK? Do you need anything?’" said Oliger.

Oliger wants to honor his daughter's memory.

"I don't want people to forget her," said Oliger. "Her life didn't have to end like this. I don't want to see anyone else have to go through what I'm going through right now."