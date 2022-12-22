Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport open during winter storm

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will remain open during this latest winter storm, airport officials tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 22.

Officials say with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway, all will be open.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials urge all airline passengers to keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status.

Passenger airlines serving MKE

Monitor arrivals and departures at MKE