Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport open during winter storm
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport will remain open during this latest winter storm, airport officials tweeted on Thursday, Dec. 22.
Officials say with the exception of brief closures to clean the active runway, all will be open.
Officials urge all airline passengers to keep in touch with their airline for the latest flight status.
Passenger airlines serving MKE
- Air Canada: 1-800-247-2262
- Alaska: 1-800-252-7522
- American: 1-800-433-7300
- Delta: 1-800-221-1212
- Frontier: 1-801-401-9000
- jetBlue: 1-800-538-2583
- Southwest: 1-800-435-9792
- Spirit: 1-855-728-3555
- Sun Country: 651-905-2737
- United: 1-800-864-8331
- Apple Vacations: 1-800-517-2000
- Funjet Vacations: 1-888-558-6654