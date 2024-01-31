Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport; travelers exceeded 6M in 2023

article

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) announced on Wednesday, Jan. 31 that the airport welcomed 6,015,731 travelers in 2023. That is up 10.6% from 2022.

A news release says the year of growth also marks the first time MKE has served six million passengers since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airport Director Brian Dranzik issued the following statement in the release:

"Multiple airlines have added nonstop flights to new destinations, giving Milwaukee-area travelers more reasons to fly MKE. Our sustained passenger growth reflects the increasing desire to travel as the industry continues to rebound from the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."