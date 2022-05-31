Milwaukee Mitchell Airport car thefts, 2 arrested

Two are in custody connected to a string of car thefts from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

The sheriff's office says 20 vehicles have been stolen from the parking structure since the start of 2021.

This investigation now spans several counties.

A woman in Kenosha County is charged with multiple counts of altering or removing vehicle ID numbers. She's also charged with conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Prosecutors say license plates found near her Kenosha apartment were from a Jeep stolen from the Mitchell Airport parking structure.

"You would expect there to be decent security at an airport where you’re paying decent money to park," said a theft victim who did not want to be identified.

On March 8, he parked his beloved 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk at the Mitchell International parking structure.

"I was little obsessed with it," he said. "I’m not a huge car person, but I really liked it."

Two days later, while at Disney World, he got a call from the sheriff's office. Someone had driven his Trackhawk out of the gate.

"It was really heartbreaking," he said. "It took me several months to even find this car."

The sheriff's office says 20 cars have been stolen out of the parking structure since the start of 2021. Court records say the thieves are targeting Ram pickups or Jeep Grand Cherokees. FOX6 News requested video from the times several of the cars were reported leaving. An airport spokesperson said they could only provide photos. FOX6 News requested an interview with the sheriff's office about this investigation in April. We have yet to receive a response to our questions, other than confirmation of the 20 thefts.

However, the license plate for that 2018 Trackhawk is part of the case against Casha Griffin, 29. Her charging documents say the Trackhawk's plates were found near her Kenosha apartment on March 15.

"It’s sad to see this kind of stuff happen, so I’m happy that someone was brought to justice for it," said the theft victim.

A search warrant for her home discovered a laundry list of items that would be used to steal cars, court documents say, but while the Trackhawk's plates were found, the Jeep itself was still missing until Monday morning, May 30. Glendale police confirmed they found the car near 41st and Good Hope.

Officers arrested the two people inside.

"I’m very happy they got the car back," said the theft victim. "They got some people arrested."

Griffin posted a $100,00 cash bond just last week.

Glendale police said they couldn't provide more information about the people arrested because the sheriff's office is leading the investigation.