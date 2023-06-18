Milwaukee missing woman last seen near Teutonia and Green Tree

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing woman.

Shomari Green, 30, was last seen Friday, June 16 near Teutonia and Green Tree.

She is 5'8" tall and weighs 208 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair worn in two large French braids.

She was last seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with gray sides, black leggings and multi-color Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-218-7405.