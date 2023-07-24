Milwaukee missing man last seen near 13th and State
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need help to locate Julian Ramirez, last seen Saturday, July 22 near 13th and State.
Police said he was last seen walking east around 5 p.m.
He was wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and black shoes.
He's 69 and Hispanic, standing 5'10" tall, weighing 140 pounds with puffy, gray hair.
Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8 a.m. - 12 a.m. and the Criminal Investigation Bureau 414-935-7360 from 12 a.m. - 8 a.m.