Milwaukee police seek missing man, last seen Memorial Day

The Milwaukee Police Department is searching for missing 41-year-old John Rivera. He was last seen leaving a home near 14th and Madison on the city's south side around 1:45 p.m. on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

Rivera is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 205 pounds with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, gray cargo shorts and black-and-white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information regarding Rivera's whereabouts is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7272.

