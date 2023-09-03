Milwaukee missing kids, mother found safe

article

Milwaukee police asked for help Sunday, Sept. 3 to find two missing children believed to be with their mother.

Mariah Matthews, 9, and Zarvarion Davis, 3, were last seen Saturday, Sept. 2 around 5 p.m. near 11th and Abert Place.

Police said the children were with their mother, Yasmine Matthews, 32.

All three were found safe by 5 p.m. Sunday.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Thank you for helping to spread the word!