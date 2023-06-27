Milwaukee missing girl, 16, last seen near 60th and Port Avenue

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing teenage girl.

Dzira Thomas, 16, was last seen Tuesday morning near 60th and Port Avenue.

She's described as female, Black, standing 5'5" tall, weighing 105 pounds. She has brown hair worn in braids and brown eyes.

She has a tattoo on her inner right forearm.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt and jean shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.