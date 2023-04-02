Milwaukee missing girl found safe
article
MILWAUKEE - UPDATE: Simms has been located safely.
The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating critically missing 16-year-old Lakayla Simms - last seen on Saturday, April 1, near 41st and Silver Spring.
Sims is described as a Black woman, 5 feet 1 inch tall and 140 pounds, with black hair in twists. She was last seen wearing a SpongeBob t-shirt, black coat, black pants, and multicolored shoes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Again Simms has been located safely.