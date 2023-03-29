Milwaukee missing girl, 13, last seen near 75th and Northridge Lakes

article

Milwaukee police need help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl last seen near 75th and Northridge Lakes Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, March 29.

Police said Daziah Turner has a medical condition.

She stands 5'3" tall and weighs 130 pounds with red/auburn hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing an olive-colored coat, black hooded sweatshirt, dark blue skinny jeans, and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.