Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near 16th and Washington

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Julian Mason

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a missing boy. 

Julian Mason, 11, was last seen Sunday, May 21 around 11 a.m. near 16th and Washington.

He's 5'6" tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks T-shirt, neon yellow athletic shorts and sneakers.

Anyone having contact with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-7a.m. at 414-935-7360.  
 