Milwaukee missing boy, 11, last seen near Vel Phillips and McKinley

Milwaukee police need your help to find a missing boy.

Steven Irvin, 11, was last seen Thursday evening, June 15 near Vel Phillips and McKinley.

He's 5'7" tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short dreadlocks and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black anime T-shirt, blue jean shorts and black Nike Air Force Ones.

Anyone having contact with, or information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division from 7 a.m.-12 a.m. at 414-935-7405 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau from 12 a.m.-8 a.m. at 414-935-7360.