Milwaukee missing 13-year-old girl last seen near Sherman and Hampton

article

Milwaukee police need help locating Isha Moore, 13, who was last seen March 4 near Sherman and Hampton.

She is 4'8" tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, yellow jogging pants and Crocs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department, Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.