Milwaukee missing 10-year-old last seen near 84th and Bender

article

Milwaukee police need help to find Latoya Dempsey, 10, who was last seen near 84th and Bender Friday night. Police said she is likely with her 13-year-old sister.

Latoya is described as standing 3'5" tall and weighing 75 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She and her sister are believed to be on foot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 from 8am-12am, or 414-935-7360 from 12am-8am.

