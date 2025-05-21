article

A Milwaukee man is accused of sexually assaulting a girl who went missing from a mental health facility in April.

In Court:

Prosecutors charged 58-year-old Daniel Hawkins with child enticement and second-degree sexual assault of a child. Court records show he is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Search for missing girl

The backstory:

The 14-year-old girl from Illinois walked out of the Lad Lake inpatient mental health facility near 88th and Vienna in April. An anonymous tip ultimately led authorities to her near 38th and Wisconsin on May 1.

Dig deeper:

During the search for the missing girl, court filings said Hawkins spoke to people who were distributing fliers in an effort to find her on April 21. Those people told police that Hawkins said he had recently seen the girl. They also said Hawkins told them he had spent days with the girl and had dropped her off in "a high-prostitution area with prevalent drug activity."

Officers responded to the area that day and spoke to Hawkins. Prosecutors said he admitted the girl was asking him about drugs and claimed she was 19 years old. He also said he drove the girl to "obtain methamphetamine." He was arrested after officers were unable to find the girl at that location where he said he had taken her.

What they're saying:

When officers found the girl, court filings said she told an officer she had been taken to "four or five trap houses." She was taken to Children's Wisconsin and treated for drug withdrawal, where she admitted she did "sexual things" at trap houses with men who "took advantage" of her.

The next day, the complaint states the girl said a man – later identified as Hawkins – took her to a house and gave her drugs. She said she stayed with him for three or four days, during which she was sexually assaulted.