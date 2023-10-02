Milwaukee Memorial Day 2021 homicide; Charles Reddic sentenced, 40 years

article

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Charles Reddic on Friday, Sept. 29 to 40 years in prison plus an additional 20 years of extended supervision tied to a fatal shooting at Johnsons Park on Memorial Day 2021.

Reddic pleaded guilty in April 2022 to first-degree reckless homicide. A second charge of possession of a firearm by a felon was dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing. Online court records show Reddic tried multiple times to withdraw his plea – but each was denied by the court.

Case details

Court documents state that on May 31, 2021, a witness was with 29-year-old David Hughes when she "noticed someone running at her and the victim." She told authorities she turned to see Reddic come up behind Hughes and "shoot him in the back of the head."

The witness begged Reddic to stop. According to prosecutors, Reddic removed a mask from his face and shot "four to five more times." The witness told investigators she believes Reddic "wanted the victim to see who shot him."

After the shooting, documents state Reddic also searched the victim's pockets and took his fanny pack.

An autopsy showed Hughes was shot eight times.