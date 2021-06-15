Johnsons Park Memorial Day homicide, Cudahy man charged

Prosecutors have charged a 33-year-old Cudahy man for what the sheriff calls a "cold-blooded killing" at Milwaukee's Johnsons Park on Memorial Day.

Ten days after the killing, a suspect – now identified as Charles Reddic – was arrested with the help of the U.S. Marshals and Greenfield police.

After gunfire erupted in Johnson Park on Memorial Day, killing 29-year-old David Hughes, Reddic is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Court documents state that on May 31, a witness was with Hughes when she "noticed someone running at her and the victim." She told authorities she turned to see Reddic come up behind Hughes and "shoot him in the back of the head."

The witness begged Reddic to stop. According to prosecutors, Reddic removed a mask from his face and shot four to five more times. The witness told investigators she believes Reddic "wanted the victim to see who shot him."

After the shooting, documents state the Cudahy man also searched the victim's pockets and took his fanny pack.

Johnsons Park in Milwaukee

An autopsy showed Hughes was shot eight times.

"We’re seeing this all over the city. Crime is clearly up, homicides are clearly up and it’s just senseless," said Inspector Daniel Hughes with the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

On the day of the shooting, Hughes called for the entire community to come together to quell the violence – a call that still resonates after several days of rampant shooting across Milwaukee.

"We need to do this, we need to do it immediately and it’s a team effort by everybody involved," Hughes said.

Cash bond for Reddic was set at $100,000. He is set to appear back in court on Monday, June 21.