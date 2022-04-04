Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee mayoral election 2022: Voters share needs from next leader

What do you want from Milwaukee's next mayor? FOX6 News took on a massive project to find out.

This spring brings a sense of change to Milwaukee – and it is not just the weather. So, what motivates your decision – no matter who wins the popular vote?

FOX6 News spoke with more than a dozen people in four locations around the city – Bay View, the south side, north side, and east side – and collected their thoughts for you to consider.

