Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee mayor to DNC planners: 'We are ready' for 2024 convention

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Politics
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Milwaukee skyline, SkyFOX article

Milwaukee skyline, SkyFOX

MILWAUKEE - The mayor's office in Milwaukee revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that Mayor Tom Barrett has formally responded to the Democratic National Committee’s invitation to compete to host its 2024 national convention by saying the city is in.

A news release says Milwaukee is one of at least 20 cities the Democratic Party is considering for its next presidential nominating convention. The 2020 event was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor wrote to the DNC saying, "Milwaukee is familiar with the extensive work and coordination necessary to prepare for a big political convention. Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again."

Past conventions have drawn 35,000 delegates along with thousands of other attendees. The Democratic National Committee says previous host cities have seen economic impacts exceeding $150 million from their conventions.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Interested cities will be asked to respond to a formal request for proposal process that is expected to begin later this year.

Racine County pot bust; suspect accused of driving 100+ mph
article

Racine County pot bust; suspect accused of driving 100+ mph

A 29-year-old man from Minnesota was taken into custody in Racine County on Saturday, Sept. 25 after marijuana was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Assembly bill requires teaching cursive but must also pass Senate
article

Assembly bill requires teaching cursive but must also pass Senate

All Wisconsin elementary schools would be required to teach cursive writing under a bill up for approval Tuesday in the state Assembly.

Oak Leaf Trail sinkhole will be repaired

Part of the Oak Leaf Trail in Glendale, north of Silver Spring and west of Green Bay Road, was shut down in 2019, and people were asked to take a detour thanks to a growing sinkhole.