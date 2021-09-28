Milwaukee mayor to DNC planners: 'We are ready' for 2024 convention

article

The mayor's office in Milwaukee revealed on Tuesday, Sept. 28 that Mayor Tom Barrett has formally responded to the Democratic National Committee’s invitation to compete to host its 2024 national convention by saying the city is in.

A news release says Milwaukee is one of at least 20 cities the Democratic Party is considering for its next presidential nominating convention. The 2020 event was truncated because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mayor wrote to the DNC saying, "Milwaukee is familiar with the extensive work and coordination necessary to prepare for a big political convention. Milwaukee was ready put on a great event. And, we are set to do it again."

Past conventions have drawn 35,000 delegates along with thousands of other attendees. The Democratic National Committee says previous host cities have seen economic impacts exceeding $150 million from their conventions.

Interested cities will be asked to respond to a formal request for proposal process that is expected to begin later this year.