Milwaukee mayor's half-brother charged again for 2022 shooting

article

Criminal charges have been refiled against Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's half-brother in connection to a 2022 shooting.

The case against 38-year-old Allen Addison Jr was dismissed without prejudice May 30, court documents indicate, because prosecutors' essential witness was unavailable. The next day, he was charged again with the same two counts – first-degree reckless injury and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Case details

Milwaukee police were called to the scene near 11th and Finn for a ShotSpotter report of eight possible gunshots on Jan. 4, 2022.

When officers arrived, a criminal complaint states they heard screaming and saw a passenger door opened on a truck parked down the street. Officers went to the side door and found a man who had been shot in the neck, arm, leg and back of his head. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

That same day, detectives interviewed the victim who told officials he was in his car around 3:15 p.m. when he saw what he thought was a Dodge truck pull up next to him. The victim believed there were two occupants, and one of them pointed a "big gun" at him from inside. The victim told detectives that person then shot into his vehicle. The victim ducked, but then realized that he was shot in the head. That is when he climbed out of the passenger side and ran back to his house.

According to the complaint, the victim told investigators he does not have any enemies. However, he did recall an argument he got into with a man he identified as "Allen" in December 2020. The victim claims he broke up a fight between Allen and a woman. The victim claims Allen told him "he would get him back," according to the complaint. The victim told police he was not certain if Allen was in the truck or not.

The complaint states detectives then interviewed the victim's son, who stated he saw his father get shot. The son claimed he saw his father pull up and park, facing north. He then saw a black Dodge Ram pickup truck pull up next to his father's truck, facing north. The victim's son told investigators he watched the black truck in his rearview mirror and heard several gun shots from the truck. He then saw the glass on his father’s truck shatter and saw that his father’s head was bleeding. The son told investigators he suspected the truck is associated with a woman who has stayed at his father’s house on and off. Whenever the woman fights with this man, she comes to his father’s house.

Detectives then spoke with the woman's sister – who identified the father of the woman's child as Allen. Officials then checked police and transportation records and learned that the woman has called police on a man named Allen Addison – who matched this description. Public records show that Allen Addison owns a Dodge Ram. On Jan. 5, detectives located the pickup truck near 12th and Chambers and had it towed.

Detectives executed a warrant and searched this Dodge Ram. Inside, they found a debit card in the middle front console in the name of Allen Addison. Detectives also recovered several casings, including a casing that fell out when the door was opened, and five bronze casings located in the rear driver’s side door frame, under the driver’s seat, and in a blue bucket in the back seat.

A warrant was issued for Addison's arrest, and he was taken into custody that April. He was previously featured in a 2013 installment of FOX6's "Wisconsin's Most Wanted."

Editor's note: This story was originally published after the case was dismissed. It was updated to reflect the refiling of charges.