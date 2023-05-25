Master Lock in Milwaukee closing; 'Slap in the face' to employees: mayor

Master Lock's manufacturing facility in Milwaukee is closing this fall, workers say. A union representative said the company informed workers of the decision on Wednesday, May 24.

"Everybody will be employed through October and then the plant will ramp down. By the end of March the plant will be closed," said Mike Bink, UAW Local 469. "As of Tuesday, we were still making plans, fixing issues in the plant, talking about putting on apprenticeships and training programs – so we certainly had no knowledge of this coming."

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson issued the following statement on Thursday, May 25:

"I am enormously disappointed by the impending closure of the Master Lock facility. It is a slap in the face to the hardworking Milwaukee employees. They certainly deserve greater respect and appreciation from their company.

"About a decade ago, Master Lock invited President Barack Obama to this same facility to celebrate the in-shoring of jobs. Now, the company is going in the opposite direction, defying the trend of growing manufacturing jobs in the United States.

"As of this morning, Fortune Brands has not reached out to me, and I have heard no logical explanation for their actions."

This is a developing story.