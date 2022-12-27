Milwaukee marijuana deal shooting, 1 dead, 1 placed on life support

Prosecutors say a Milwaukee man admitted to opening fire on a vehicle during an argument over the cost of some marijuana. The shooting happened Oct. 29 near 33rd and Center. Dantoni Aubrey, 23, was killed, and Ke'waun Scott, 25, was seriously hurt.

According to a criminal complaint, police found a crashed Honda Civic near 33rd and Center around 2:30 p.m. that day. There were two injured men outside the vehicle, pulled from the wreckage by bystanders. A toddler, Aubrey's daughter, crawled from the vehicle through a window.

Aubrey was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy revealed 11 gunshot wounds from five bullets.

Prosecutors say Scott was placed on a ventilator – on life support at the hospital. Scott's father told FOX6 News his son has a long road to recovery.

Richard Lewis, 22, faces five felonies:

First-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree reckless injury, use of a dangerous weapon

First-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

Possession of a firearm by a felon

Armed robbery

Prosecutors say eight 9mm casings were found in or near the victims' vehicle.

Surveillance revealed the shooter, whom prosecutors say was Lewis, was dropped off in a Jetta. He then sat on the steps of a nearby home until the car carrying the victims arrived. The video showed a conversation between Lewis and the people in the car before the Jetta pulled away. Prosecutors say Lewis chased the vehicle, pointing a gun at it. Children playing nearby then ran away, the video showed.

Investigators reviewed text messages between Lewis and one of the victims. According to prosecutors, Lewis texted and address, and the victim said, "On my way" and then, "Outside."

Prosecutors noted in the complaint that Lewis, on DOC supervision via a GPS monitoring bracelet, tampered with that device, and the power was disconnected an hour before the shooting.

Lewis admitted to being the one who fired the shots, the complaint says. He allegedly told investigators he had arranged a marijuana purchase from a seller he found online, and there was an argument after this seller demanded a higher price than what had been agreed to. Lewis said when he saw the seller "appeared to be reaching for something," he fired and ran away.

Milwaukee gas station robbery after fatal shooting

After the shooting, investigators received information that someone who frequently used the Jetta involved in the shooting frequented a gas station near 55th and Lisbon. Sure enough, surveillance showed the vehicle was there about 45 minutes after the shooting happened. The surveillance showed the Jetta's passenger, whom prosecutors say was Lewis, robbed a man at the gas pumps.

The victim told investigators Lewis came up to him and said, "Give me all you got, or I'm gonna kill you." He said he threw some cash at Lewis, who picked it up and went back to the Jetta. Prosecutors say Lewis admitted to robbing this man, saying he "got a couple bucks." He identified the robbery victim as "someone he'd gotten into it with in the past."

Prosecutors say phone records showed Lewis and the Jetta's driver together at the homicide scene and at the gas station. The driver is named in court documents but not formally charged.

Scott was shot multiple times and survived but has remained in a rehabilitation facility. His father said his son is awake but hasn’t spoken a word since.

"He’s a fighter," said Panton Scott of his son. "He coded at least seven times. He’s a very strong guy. When he came into this world, he was fighting."

Panton Scott said he's grateful an arrest was made and this "didn't turn into a cold case."

"It was very concerning that the person would just have done whatever they did and then go and harm somebody else’s family," said Panton Scott. "I didn’t want anybody else to go through the same pain that we’re going through."

With his son in a rehab facility facing a lengthy recovery, Scott set up a GoFundMe.com account to help cover his son's mounting medical bills.

"I want to do what’s best for him," said Panton Scott. "I want to be able to take care of his things."

Lewis made his initial appearance in court Tuesday, Dec. 26. Cash bond was set at $250,000.