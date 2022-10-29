33rd and Center shooting; Milwaukee police say 1 dead, 1 wounded

article

One Milwaukee man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting on the city's north side Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29.

Police said the men were shot near 33rd and Center around 2:20 p.m. A 23-year-old victim died at the scene, and a 25-year-old was taken to a hospital.

MPD said it is looking for the shooter(s). Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.



