Milwaukee man, woman shot near 39th and North

A Milwaukee man and woman were hurt in a shooting near 39th and North Sunday morning, Jan. 15.

Police said the shots were fired around 11 a.m.

The victims, a man, 44, and woman, 35, were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.