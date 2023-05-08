Milwaukee man who killed 2 in 30 minutes while out on bond gets 50 years

article

Allen Grant, 62, of Milwaukee was sentenced to serve 50 years in prison Monday, May 8 after he shot and killed two people in 30 minutes while out on bond in July 2022.

Grant pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless homicide. He was sentenced to serve 25 years in prison on each count (to be served consecutively), plus a total of 20 years' extended supervision.

He received 303 days' credit for time served.

Grant killed Eduardo Hernandez in his home and Cynthia Walker on her front porch.

The homicides happened less than 30 minutes apart during what was the start of a violent weekend in early July 2022.

Grant was out on $1,000 bond at the time.

Months earlier, in March 2022, Grant appeared in court, charged with leading police on a high-speed chase while drunk and illegally armed with a gun. He was held on $10,000 bond, but it was lowered to $1,000 and he was released.

Grant made a court appearance on July 7, 2022, and the following day, he killed two people – his ex-girlfriend and his neighbor.

Eduardo Hernandez' brother didn't want him to live where he did.

"We're still wondering why, why this had to happen," said Hernandez.

Officers responded to Eduardo Hernandez' duplex near 65th and Carmen around 9 p.m. July 8, 2022, finding the 50-year-old dead in the hallway. His long-time girlfriend and their son were home at the time. They told police the upstairs neighbor shot him and drove off.

As police started to piece together what happened, four miles away, 66-year-old Cynthia Walker was sitting on her porch when Grant pulled up, walked up to her and shot her in the head before driving away.

Grant already had a pending case, out on bond after prosecutors say he sped away from police while drunk and illegally possessing a gun. That chase ended after he crashed his car.

Grant was arrested hours after the July 8, 2022, homicides after he crashed his car. He had a handgun in the vehicle and a spent casing that match the type used in the shooting of Hernandez and Walker. She moved out to get away from Grant.

"If anybody that is watching this is going through what my mother was going through, and they are hiding it, they need to get away," said Keasha Walker, Cynthia Walker's daughter. "If a person loves you, they shouldn’t want to love you to death."

Walker's grandson found her body.

Both families wish this night never happened.