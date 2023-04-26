Drunk Milwaukee man threatened mom, fired into ceiling: complaint

article

Terrill Clark, 31, of Milwaukee faces five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety after prosecutors say he drunkenly threatened to kill his mother and her daughter and fired shots into the ceiling of a home near 38th and Roosevelt.

It happened April 23.

Prosecutors say there were eight holes in the living room ceiling and eight gold casings on the floor when police arrived. A criminal complaint says there was dust in the air and the odor of gunpowder was present in the home.

There were five people in the home at the time, not including the defendant.

According to prosecutors, Clark was "drunk and upset" when he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his mother, saying he was going to kill her and her daughter. Everyone ran upstairs, and shortly thereafter, they heard gunfire.

The complaint says Clark's mom told investigators her son was drunk and "needed help." She said she did not fear for her safety and refused to admit that her son pointed a gun at her and threatened to kill her.

Clark was arrested April 24 in a vehicle near Singer Circle and Humboldt.

Police say a gun magazine was found in the car.