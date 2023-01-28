Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead
MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27.
Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.
Officials said the victim died from his injuries.
The drivers of both vehicles are cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.