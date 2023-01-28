Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man struck by 2 vehicles, victim dead

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Scene near 33rd and Burleigh

MILWAUKEE - A 59-year-old Milwaukee man was struck by two vehicles near 33rd and Burleigh Friday night, Jan. 27.

Police said the victim was crossing the street when a vehicle hit him, causing him to fall on the road. The victim was still on the ground when another vehicle struck him.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the victim died from his injuries. 

The drivers of both vehicles are cooperating with the investigation, which is still ongoing.  