Milwaukee man shot while walking, in critical condition, shooter sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near 23rd Street and Fond du Lac Avenue. It happened at approximately 5:35 a.m.

The victim, a 59-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was taken to the hospital where he is in critical condition.

Polices say the victim was walking home when a suspect attempted to rob him. The victim tried to run away when he was shot by the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.