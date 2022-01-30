Milwaukee man shot near Silver Spring and Hopkins, no arrests

A Milwaukee man, 21, was shot near Silver Spring and Hopkins early Sunday, Jan. 30.

Police said the shots were fired around 3 a.m. amid circumstances under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.