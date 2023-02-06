Milwaukee man shot near 36th and Lloyd

A Milwaukee man, 35, was shot Monday evening, Feb. 6 near 36th and Lloyd.

Police said the shots were fired around 5:30 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.