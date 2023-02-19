Milwaukee man shot near 17th and Mineral

article

A Milwaukee man, 25, was shot Sunday morning, Feb. 19 near 17th and Mineral.

It happened around 6 a.m.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.