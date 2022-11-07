Milwaukee man shot in head near North and Holton

article

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday night, Nov. 6 near North and Holton. It happened around 10:05 p.m.

Police say the victim, and 18-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the back of the head. He is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances that lead up to the shooting. No arrests have been made.

Shooting near North and Holton, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information on this or any other case, is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.