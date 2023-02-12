Milwaukee man shot father in head, sentenced to 13 years in prison

article

A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for shooting his father in the head, killing him, in January 2022.

Rayshawn Perkins, 23, pleaded guilty to second-degree reckless homicide in November 2022. He was initially charged with first-degree reckless homicide.

In addition to prison, Perkins was sentenced to eight years of extended supervision.

Officers at the shooting scene near 99th and Appleton arrested Perkins and alerted fellow officers that the victim was in the back of a residence. According to a criminal complaint, the victim was found lying on the ground.

A woman who lived at the residence told investigators that Perkins had been diagnosed with mental health disorders and had been having more frequent "outbursts." The woman and several others tried to separate Perkins and the victim.

Police presence near 99th and Appleton, Milwaukee

The complaint states that, once the two were separated, Perkins went back inside the residence but ran out through the front door, along the side of the house and pointed a gun toward the victim. The woman said she heard Perkins say, "I'm tired of this," before he fired a single gunshot.

The victim had a handgun in the waistband of his pants, the complaint states, but did not have it in his hands when he was shot. Another person at the scene took the gun from Perkins and called 911.

Perkins remained at the residence until police arrived, per the complaint.