Milwaukee man shot during robbery near 44th and Congress

A Milwaukee man, 32, was shot during an apparent robbery near 44th and Congress Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17.

According to police, shortly before 1 p.m., the victim was shot and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. He was taken to the hospital.

Police are looking for the shooter(s).

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.