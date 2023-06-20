Milwaukee man sexually assaulted woman with dementia: complaint

article

Miguel Tirado, 58, of Milwaukee, is charged with first-degree sexual assault of an elder person after prosecutors say he groped a 91-year-old dementia patient at St. Luke's Hospital. A criminal complaint says he admitted to it and apologized.

It happened on May 22 at the hospital near 27th and KK River Parkway.

A security officer told investigators the victim was in the waiting room when Tirado "groped her."

The complaint says police looked at video which showed the victim appearing "uncomfortable" while seated next to Tirado. The complaint says Tirado got on his knees in front of the victim and started rubbing her feet and legs before sitting next to her again, grabbing her breast and whispering in her ear. According to prosecutors, the victim "attempted to pull away and then pulled her blanket up." She did not speak to Tirado or look at him during the ordeal.

The complaint notes that police tried to interview the victim, but her dementia was "so severe" that it was not possible. Prosecutors further noted that due to the victim's dementia, she is unable to consent, and Tirado "should have known her deficiency rendered her incapable of consenting."

Tirado admitted to the allegations, prosecutors say, telling investigators he rubbed the victim's feet "just to please her" and that he "intentionally and without consent grabbed her breast and whispered to her, 'You want to go out to eat?'" He said she never said, "No" or, "Stop."

Online court records show an arrest warrant was issued for Tirado on June 16.