Milwaukee man riding moped killed in crash on city's south side

A Milwaukee man riding a moped was struck by another vehicle on the city's south side on Tuesday night, Sept. 30. The rider died from his injuries – and FOX6 News is now learning more about the wreck.

Family members say the man killed is 20-year-old Jose Delgado Velez Jr. They say he had a young daughter.

Milwaukee police say around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, a car collided with a moped at 27th and Parnell. Police said the car was going west on Parnell when it crashed into the moped on 27th Street.

Witnesses who pulled up moments later said the moped driver was on the ground – and they tried to help him.

"I started giving him CPR and I asked the people around me to call 911 so they can arrive soon," said Hazem Amro, resident of Oak Creek.

Police said when they arrived on the scene, the 20-year-old moped rider was seriously hurt – and later died on the scene.

"I never saw somebody in this area in this situation before," Amro said.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle was a 17-year-old male. Officers said he was taken into custody. Impairment does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Charges have yet to be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.