Milwaukee man missing, mother remembers him 2 years later

It’s now been two years since a Milwaukee mother last heard from her son.

She’s continuing to put up posters in hopes someone comes forward with information.

Dorliene Lanctot is preparing for another Mother’s Day without her son, Ryan Withee.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I still cry everyday," Lanctot said. "It’s hard to celebrate Mother’s Day when I don’t know where one of my children are."

Dorliene Lanctot

Milwaukee police have classified Withee’s case as a long-term missing person. He is now 38. He's described as having blue eyes and blonde hair with a tattoo on his upper left arm.

"You didn’t see it very often but when he smiled, he could light up a room," Lanctot said. "I just want my son. I want to know what happened to him."

Related article

Lanctot said her son called her frustrated on April 4, 2022, which is the last time he was seen alive by his ex-roommate.

"I believe my son is gone," she said. "If you’re walking in the woods, walking along a trail.. anywhere, keep an eye out you might find human remains, as unfortunate as that is."

Ryan Withee

Footage from a Ring camera shows Withee walking south on 8th the day he disappeared. His mother said he struggled with substance abuse and was in a state of confusion.

"I think somebody did something to him in the alley where his phone was found and they hid his body somewhere," she said. "Do the right thing, that’s all you have to do. It takes one person with a conscience. One person. I beg you, come forward."

Lanctot has a Facebook page called "Bringing Home Ryan," where she puts updated information.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 Tips app.