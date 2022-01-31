Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run 'did not deserve this'

A vigil was held in remembrance of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run, identified by family as Damon Downy, 34.

MILWAUKEE - A vigil was held Monday evening, Jan. 31 in remembrance of a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run. 

Police say a 34-year-old Milwaukee man was standing outside his vehicle Sunday morning when he was struck and killed near 35th and Meinecke. The driver sped off.

Family members identified the victim as Damon Downy. 

"I'm a miss him," a family member said. "He always call me and check on my daughter. He always mess with me. He did not deserve this at all, and I hope if anyone knows anything, y'all need to come forward."

Police described the striking vehicle as a dark SUV. 

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD. 

