Milwaukee man had gun at Bradley Tech High School: complaint

A Milwaukee man is accused of displaying a gun at Bradley Tech High School after an argument during a basketball game on April 26.

Jadeon Davis, 21, is charged with possession of a firearm on school grounds and disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.

A criminal complaint says police responded to a "subject with gun complaint" around 9:45 p.m. and spoke with four witnesses who essentially offered the same details as to what happened.

The witnesses said Davis was playing basketball with his team for the night's men's league when he got upset about calls being made by the referee, and there was an argument. The witness said Davis and his teammates started threatening some of the refs. Davis eventually left, the witness said, walking to his vehicle, at which time the witness said Davis "displayed a weapon in a threatening manner towards some of the Bradley Tech staff members," the complaint says. Prosecutors say this was done within 1,000 feet of Bradley Tech grounds, about 50 feet from the west side of the school's gym.

On May 3, police were looking for Davis, who had warrants, and searched a home associated with Davis near 9th and Wright. He was found and arrested there.

Police say two Glock pistols were found in a backpack in the bedroom Davis left before he was arrested. The complaint says one of the guns was reported stolen out of Wauwatosa. A third Glock pistol was found in a drawer in the bedroom. Police also found two boxes of ammunition.

Prosecutors say Davis admitted there was an argument during a basketball game involving him and staff and that he left the game in his vehicle parked in front of the school, but he said he never had nor displayed a gun that day. He added that he was "not sure what staff may have mistaken for a firearm."

Davis made his initial appearance in court Monday, May 8. Cash bond was set at $1,000.

Online court records show three other open cases filed against Davis in Milwaukee and Waukesha County.

In January 2022 in Milwaukee County, he was charged with vehicle operator flee/elude officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. He was in court Sunday, May 7 for a "return on warrant" initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $2,500.

In March 2021 in Milwaukee County, he was charged with robbery with use of force, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and theft from person/corpse. He was in court Sunday, May 7 for a "return on warrant" initial appearance. Cash bond was set at $5,000.

In February 2021, he was charged with theft in Waukesha County and had a warrant in that case, as well.