Milwaukee man fatally shot sister; Gerardo Jimenez-Rico sentenced

A Milwaukee County judge sentenced Gerardo Jimenez-Rico on Tuesday, June 24 to 35 years in prison plus an additional 19 years of extended supervision in connection with the fatal shooting of his sister and wounding of his parents in January.

Jimenez-Rico pleaded guilty on May 20 to the three charges filed against him. Those charges included first-degree reckless homicide, attempted second-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless injury.

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Gerardo Jimenez-Rico confessed to killing his young sister and shooting his parents. It happened on Wednesday, Jan. 22, after his family came back from a trip to Mexico.

Court records show officers responded to 40th and Cheyenne just before 7 p.m. on Jan. 22 for a shooting. Once they entered the home, they found three adults shot and one dead. The deceased was a 22-year-old woman, Jocelyn Jimenez. Police say an injured woman told them her son Gerardo shot them.

Jocelyn Jimenez

Shortly after, police say 32-year-old Gerardo Jimenez-Rico walked into a police station and confessed to shooting someone. Court records say Jimenez-Rico told police his parents and sisters had just got back from a trip to Mexico that night.

Jimenez-Rico says his father started to get on his case about dirty dishes and that his sister joined in. He told police his family had bullied him for years about not having a job and that night he got fed up after he said his father mentioned he'd have to find another place to live.

Jimenez-Rico said he got a gun and shot his father. He told police his sister had armed herself with a knife, so he shot and killed her. Jimenez-Rico said he didn't mean to shoot his mother and couldn't explain why he shot his mother.