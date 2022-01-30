Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 29th and Ruby, no arrests

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 39, was shot and killed Sunday afternoon, Jan. 30 near 29th and Ruby.

Police said the shots were fired around 3 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

