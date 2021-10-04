Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee man fatally shot near 22nd and National after argument

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 38, died at the scene of a shooting near 22nd and National Monday night, Oct. 4.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m., and the victim succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by MPD and MFD personnel. 

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting appear to be argument-related, police said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or crime stoppers at 414-224- TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

Mayor Barrett reacts to gun violence over weekend

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett offered his thoughts after the fatal shooting of an 11-year-old girl whose 5-year-old sister was also wounded in the same incident.

Milwaukee 15-year-old shot in the head has new outlook on life
article

Milwaukee 15-year-old shot in the head has new outlook on life

A Milwaukee 15-year-old shot in the head is sharing his story of survival and his new view on life.

Elkhorn hit-and-run crash: Police seek truck that struck, killed man
article

Elkhorn hit-and-run crash: Police seek truck that struck, killed man

Elkhorn police are seeking the public's help in their search for a pickup truck they say was involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash on County Highway H on Sunday, Oct. 3.