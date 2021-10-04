Milwaukee man fatally shot near 22nd and National after argument

A Milwaukee man, 38, died at the scene of a shooting near 22nd and National Monday night, Oct. 4.

Police responded around 7:15 p.m., and the victim succumbed to his injuries despite life-saving efforts by MPD and MFD personnel.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting appear to be argument-related, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or crime stoppers at 414-224- TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.