Milwaukee man fatally shot at Keefe and Vel Phillips

A Milwaukee man, 40, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, March 8 near Keefe and Vel Phillips Avenue.

Police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.