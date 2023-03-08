Milwaukee man fatally shot at Keefe and Vel Phillips
article
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 40, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon, March 8 near Keefe and Vel Phillips Avenue.
Police said shots were fired around 2:30 p.m.
Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
No arrests have been made.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.