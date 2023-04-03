Milwaukee man fatally shot his neighbor over money: complaint

article

Kenneth Burrows, 33, of Milwaukee faces one count of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon for the Feb. 20 shooting death of Victor Gillespie, 31, near 25th and Congress.

According to a criminal complaint, Gillespie was found at the top of the staircase leading to the second floor of his home with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest. His feet were in the entryway to a bathroom, where police found one fired .380 caliber cartridge casing in the bathtub. On the second floor, the complaint says one of the bedroom doors appeared to have been forced open.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A witness said she was at Gillespie's home that night when Burrows, who lived next door, showed up and demanded money that Gillespie owed him. Gillespie said he would pay him "tomorrow." The witness said she stayed downstairs in the kitchen while the men went upstairs. According to prosecutors, she said she heard stomping, followed by a gunshot, and something then hit the floor.

Fatal shooting near 25th and Congress, Milwaukee

Burrows then came downstairs and told her she should call an ambulance, the complaint says. She told police he had a gun in his hand.

Her phone was upstairs, so she went to get it, and the complaint says she told police she heard Gillespie take his last breath.

She said Burrows then escorted her out of the home.