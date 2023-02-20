Milwaukee man fatally shot near 25th and Congress

A Milwaukee man, 31, was fatally shot Monday afternoon, Feb. 20 near 25th and Congress. The victim's family tells FOX6 News, the man was Victor Gillespie, a father of two.

"I’m lost for words. I’m just lost," said Victoria Watson, brother of Gillespie.

After losing her brother to gun violence, Watson struggles to find answers.

"He wasn’t that type of person. So it’s like why? What for? We are hurting. I don’t even know how to express we’re hurting," Watson said.

Police say Gillespie died in a shooting near 25th and Congress Monday. Family members say it happened inside his home.

"He was shot. He was just there. Laying there just gone," Watson said.

Gillespie was preparing to go back to school. Police say they do not know what led to the shooting.

"Whatever it was. It’s called work it out. You guys could have talked about it, even fought about it but it didn’t have to come down to shooting someone," Watson said. "They took my baby brother. I’m hurt, I’m mad. I’m really upset. I’m lost."

After losing her brother, Watson finds comfort in the memories he left behind.

Homicide near 25th and Congress, Milwaukee

"I just look at the picture, and he is just so happy. I just want him to be happy in heaven," Watson said.

Watson told FOX6 News police have Gillespie's cellphone and other evidence from the scene. They are hoping it helps detectives find the killer.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.