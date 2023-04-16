Milwaukee man fatally shot, 6th and Concordia, man arrested

article

A Milwaukee man, 23, was shot and killed Sunday night, April 16 near 6th and Concordia.

Police said the shots were fired around 7:15 p.m.

A Milwaukee man, 40, was arrested.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.