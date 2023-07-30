Milwaukee man dies; power out, electric oxygen unit failed

article

An 84-year-old Milwaukee man is dead after it was discovered on Saturday, July 29 the power was out in his apartment – and his home oxygen unit, which requires electricity, had failed.

The 84-year-old is identified by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office as Alton Smith.

The medical examiner's report indicates Milwaukee firefighters were called to Smith's residence on N. Lovers Lane Road in Milwaukee shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday.

A relative of Smith's had come to the apartment to check on Smith – and found him. She had last checked on Smith at 9:30 p.m. Friday. The medical examiner's office says there was no trauma or injuries to Smith.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The medical examiner's report says, "The apartment was fairly hot and had no power, possibly due to the severe storms that occurred last night."

Officers spoke with neighbors of Smith who also confirmed the power had gone out around 10 p.m. Friday. One officer "stated that the decedent's apartment was hotter than the outside temperature," the report says. The temperature inside the apartment was also described as "uncomfortably hot."

We Energies Spokesperson Brendan Conway said in a statement:

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Smith’s family.

"The customer did not report a power outage to us, however the power line that serves his neighborhood was impacted when a tree fell on it. Power from that incident was fully restored around 6 p.m. Saturday.

"We encourage all of our customers with critical medical equipment to have a backup plan in case they lose power due to an outage or an equipment failure in their home."